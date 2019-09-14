Meek Mill is currently making a celebration run across the country for this Legendary Nights tour and upon arriving in Philadelphia, he took a moment to give back to the kids.

The Dream Chaser teamed with PUMA to host a backpack giveaway at the James G. Blaine Elementary school before he hit the stage in Philly. Blaine is Meek’s old elementary school.

During the visit Meek donated over 500 backpacks with school supplies to students that are in need. He also supplied 30 classroom packs to the teachers at the school so they are prepared with appropriate supplies for the duration of the year.

You can hear Meek’s speech to the students below.