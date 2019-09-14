Sneakersnstuff, the global sneaker haven that got its start in Stockholm back in 1999, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year along with Nike’s current fan-favorite Air Max Tailwind IV silhouette. To properly ring in the celebration on a good foot, both entities are uniting for a limited edition drop that arrives in just a few days.

Featuring a campaign that recalls the style of Hip-Hop icons like Busta Rhymes and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, this “20th Anniversary” Sneakersnstuff x Nike Air Max Tailwind IV is sleek and touches on some serious nostalgia in more ways than one. The design was actually inspired by an original Air Tailwind colorway from 1979 that was never released, featuring a “Cobalt Tint”/”Sail” color combo that’s complimented further with a “Chrome Yellow” tongue & ankle collar. A special note that reads “20th Anniversary Tailwind IV Since 1999” is seen on the tongue in a handwritten typeface, making for a small add-on that gives the overall look a major touch of freshness.

Cop the Sneakersnstuff x Nike Air Max Tailwind IV “20th Anniversary” starting September 19 at SNS stores and online. Get a better look into how the collab came together by clicking here, and see the campaign in detail via “da bomb” imagery below:



Images: Sneakersnstuff