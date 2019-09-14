Spotify Celebrates First Writing Session in NYC with ‘Butter Cafe’ Event

Spotify hosted fans in Brooklyn for an intimate set that brought out rising names in R&B, alt-soul, jazz and hip-hop called Butter Cafe.

The event was headlined with performances by Mere and Georgia Anne Muldrow, with additional performances from Braxton Cook, Eric Harland, Matthew Steves, Taber, and Harish.

An additional impromptu freestyle also occurred between Alt-R&B-pop artists Cautious Clay alongside Childish Major and Decalime “Dudley Perkins.”

The event was in celebration of the Spotify Butter playlist and was the culmination of Spotify’s first songwriter event to hit New York City titled Butter Sessions.

The tree day songwriting series was hosted at Alicia Keys’ storied Jungle City Studio.

You can see images from the evening below.