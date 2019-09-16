Antonio Brown put on his number 17 Patriots jersey on Sunday and had an impressive debut showing. With his accuser Britney Taylor set to meet with the NFL this week on sexual assault allegation, Sports Illustrated reports a second woman has come forward against Brown.

Brown’s second accuser states she met him during a charity event in June 2017 after he purchased a portrait of himself. Brown is said to have invited the woman to his home to create another at $1,000 a day and flirted from the very beginning of the encounter. She stated on the second day of work, Brown positioned himself behind her while she worked and held a small towel of his genitals.

“He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” she said. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”

The woman ignored Brown’s advances and continued to work but then the work would abruptly end. She was paid $2,000 for her work before all contact with Brown was lost. She did not finish the mural.

The original painting Brown bid $700 on has not been paid for.

“We didn’t want to sue,” said Sophia Hanson, National Youth Foundation co-founder. “Our mission is all about seeing the good in people and lifting people up. Part of me has to believe that at some point, one of these grown men are going to realize that they shouldn’t be stealing from a charity run by black women benefiting children. I have to believe that.”