Beyoncé’s Homecoming documentary was snubbed by the Emmys.

The award ceremony is scheduled to air on September 22nd but the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place last weekend.

The winners for all the categories Bey was up for was announced and she didn’t win not one. The singer was nominated for six categories including, outstanding variety special, outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.

But the loss that hit the most was best variety special, which was taken by James Corden for his Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney, When Corden Met McCartney.

To play devil’s advocate, Corden and McCartney’s episode was more of a special where they toured the Beatle’s childhood home in Liverpool and performed at a pub instead of inside the car like the other guests do.

But we all remember the uproar Beyoncé caused when she released her two-hour Netflix documentary in April, and it’s not fear that she didn’t get one win.

But that’s just one misstep towards her EGOT status. The Beyhive rejoiced when she announced the airing of the behind-the-scenes footage of the production process of the Lion King album.