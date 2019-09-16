In an effort to show fans what it took to create her latest album The Lion King: The Gift, which dropped earlier this year, Beyoncé is will be releasing Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift. The special will air on ABC tonight at 10 pm E.T.

The special will include interviews with everyone who helped bring the track to life. According to the synopsis “Viewers will be taken through the creative process as Beyoncé carefully curates the album, creating new music and collaborating with exceptionally talented artists and producers, while seeking inspiration from deeply rooted African influences. This creativity is informed by her travels throughout the continent, from the tranquility of the pyramids of Egypt to the bustling and joyous atmospheres of Nigeria and South Africa. The narrative, steeped in love and appreciation, highlights the beauty of the people and the vibrant sounds of a pulsating continent.”

The album, The Gift was executive-produced by Beyoncé and is separate from The Lion King live-action film in which Beyonce voiced Nala.

In an interview with Good Morning America about creating The Gift she said, “This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa. I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I want it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”