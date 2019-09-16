Diddy Gifts 2 Chainz With New White Grape Ciroc at his Birthday Party

Diddy Gifts 2 Chainz With New White Grape Ciroc at his Birthday Party

Just in case you thought Diddy was finished unleashing new Ciroc flavors, you were wrong.

The Hip Hop mogul hosted 2 Chainz’s 42nd birthday party in Atlanta last Friday. It was a star-studded Friday the 13th theme event to match the day. There were decorative tombstones that read “RIP To My Haters,” and “RIP To Her Weave.”

DJ Khaled, T.I., Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Remy Ma, and more celebs were all in attendance. But when Diddy arrived he blessed Tity Boi with a bottle of White Grape Ciroc.

2 Chainz seemed honored to receive the first bottle of the impending flavor, and there were lots of cameras around when Puff handed it to him.

The White Grape Ciroc is expected to be released this Fall and will undoubtedly sell out.