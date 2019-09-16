With Kawhi Leonard back home in Los Angeles, the Toronto Raptors could use another shooter. It looks like Drake could be an option.

NBA and WNBA shooting coach Chris Matthews has been hired to help Drake bring his jump shot to the next level. “Drake’s level of concentration showed me why he’s the best in the world at his craft,” Matthews captioned a photo of the two on the court. “He brought the same work ethic that he’s shown throughout his career, on the court. He was locked in for two straight hours learning The Art of Shooting. Consistency is key.”

The esteemed shooting coach has recently worked with Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook, and Hassan Whiteside to help them improve their shots.

Drake’s jumper has been the brunt of several jokes throughout the years. Who could have forgotten those air balls at the University of Kentucky a few years ago?

With Drake seeking help for his shot, he is clearly indicating that he is taking his game seriously. Maybe Drake will show off his new jumper at some point during the new NBA season during Raptor’s warmup.