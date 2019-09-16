One of the NFL’s iron man could be sidelined for some time to come.

Drew Brees hurt his right thumb on the Saints’ second drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when his hand was met with Aaron Donald’s.

The injury occurred early on in the first quarter of the game and found the Saints QB on the sidelines with an injured right thumb, forced to watch his squad succumb to a loss of 27-9 at LA Memorial Coliseum.

A closeup of the wrap on Drew Brees’ hand. pic.twitter.com/xPw7wGW59G — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 16, 2019

“Yeah, I am concerned. I’m hoping it’s not too significant,” Brees told reporters afterward. “I’m hoping it’s not too significant […] It’s all up in the air right now. I really don’t know at this point. There’s only so much you can do here other than have a doctor look at it on the sideline.”

Brees, who will be seeing renowned specialist Dr. Steve Shin, was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater who would ultimately go 17-of-30 for 165 yards.

The 1-1 Saints are at Seattle on Sunday and then host the Cowboys a week later, so they’ve got two big games with fellow NFC playoff contenders coming up. If they lose those after losing to the Rams, they’re going to be in a big hole in the NFC playoff race. They need Bridgewater to step up, and Brees to heal quickly.

No word yet to the extent of Bree’s injury. If he is sidelined for an extended amount of time, the Saints will be in the market for another quarterback for their contending roster. Expect Collin Kaepernick’s name to be the first to come up.