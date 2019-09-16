Kevin Hart has been hit a $60 million lawsuit by his sex tape partner who stated the comedian and a friend planned to secretly record the encounter.

The woman is Montia Sabbag, who stated the footage from inside a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017 was planned by both hart and JT Jackson. If you recall, Jackson was arrested for extortion of hart. Sabbag states Hart was creating the moment for publicity ahead of a comedy tour, which is why the camera was hidden.

TMZ details the suit says Hart brought Jackson into his hotel suite at the Cosmopolitan to set up the camera. A video also obtained by TMZ shows Kevin positioned closely to Sabbag at a club earlier in the evening.

Sabbah is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Kevin Hart is currently recovering after a serious car accident in California a couple of weeks ago.