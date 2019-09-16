Megan Thee Stallion announced her management deal with Roc Nation on Friday and many people were happy for the leader of the Hot Girls.

But everybody’s a critic and Larry Johnson had some words about her new affiliation with JAY-Z’s record label. “A coincidence: Her mother, who was her manager died in the month of March 2019, the same month of her ‘break out.’,” wrote Johnson on Twitter. “Music industry filled with the easily corrupt fatherless children looking for Satan to be the ‘daddy’ they never had.

Megan caught wind of Johnson’s allegations and responded shortly after revealing that her mother died of a brain tumor.

Just because YOU found out about me around the time my mother passed does not make what you’re saying accurate. I’ve been grinding for so long and would appreciate if you weirdos on the internet would stop trying to associate my mother having A BRAIN TUMOR with the fucking devil https://t.co/iN71k8wQHd — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 14, 2019

The H-Town Hottie continued to open up about her mother’s passing for the first time publicly. “After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too,” she recently explained in a tweet. “I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i know that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me !”

Hov is no stranger to Illuminati claims, and it’s not the first time that a person of his celebrity has been accused of selling their soul to the devil.