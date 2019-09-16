SOURCE SPORTS: Micheal Jordan Announces He Is Selling Part of the Hornets Ownership Stakes, Will Remain Majority Owner

Michael Jordan will sell a portion of the Hornets to two New York-based investors but will remain the majority owner, the team announced in a statement Saturday. The transaction is subject to NBA approval.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chairman, Michael Jordan, has announced that Gabe Plotkin, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of D1 Capital, will join HSE as partners. Read more: https://t.co/DaiXEpAKEF pic.twitter.com/6q65mYqBvQ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 14, 2019

“I’m excited to welcome Gabe and Dan as my partners in Hornets Sports & Entertainment,” Jordan said in the statement. “”While I will continue to run the Charlotte Hornets, make all decisions related to the team and organization, and remain the team’s NBA Governor, Gabe and Dan’s investment in the franchise is invaluable, as we continue to modernize, add new technology and strive to compete with the best in the NBA.”

Plotkin is the founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital. Sundheim is the founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital.

The Charlotte Observer reports Jordan controls around 97% of Hornets equity. He became a minority owner in the then-Bobcats in 2006 and bought the team from BET co-founder Bob Johnson in 2010.

Forbes estimates the Hornets are worth around $1.3 billion, listing them at 28th among the 30 NBA franchises.