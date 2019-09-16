Quavo took his bling bling to a next level.

The Migos rapper posted a video on Instagram of his mouth shining from the world’s first emerald cut grills. “C H U R C H W I N D O W S

1 O F 1 (NO BAGUETTES)” he wrote.

The mouth piece was done by legendary jeweler, Johnny Dang. Quavo didn’t say how much he paid for it but Dang’s caption insinuates that it costed $250,000.

Both Dang and the Atlanta rapper noted the grills inspiration from church windows. Check out the new ice above.

In other Honcho-related news, he has been posting pictures on Instagram of him in the studio which can only mean one thing: New music is on the way.

Are you ready for new music from the Migos?