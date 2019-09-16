T.I. has become one of the prominent voices in the Hip Hop community that advocate for equality and social justice.

Which is why he was selected to participate in the Hip Hop & Politics panel at the Atlanta Revolt Summit alongside Killer Mike and Candace Owens.

Things got pretty heated between Tip and Owens when discussing the “Make America Great Again” slogan Donald Trump used during his first Presidential campaign. The rapper pressed her to highlight a time period in America when it was great and began naming a bunch of un-great things that happened throughout the course of American history.

“When you say Make America Great Again, which period are we talking about?” the Atlanta native asked. “[Is it] the period when women couldn’t vote? The period when we were hanging from trees? The crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make great again?!”

Once T.I. finally made her get a word out she tried to argue that slavery happened all over the world and she was met with backlash.

Killer Mike sat silently as the two chewed each other’s heads off and took his time to bring the conversation back full circle about the black agenda.