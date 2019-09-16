“Take your hoodie off / Why you hide your face from me?

Make your fucking mind up / I am sick of waiting patiently.

How come you the best to me? / I know you the worst for me.

Boy, you sweet as sugar; diabetic to the first degree.”

The opening bars from Tyler, The Creator’s latest single “A BOY IS A GUN*” are clearly about a male lover, but it’s his new music video for the IGOR album cut that visually confirms his stance on same-sex relationships.

After rapping about “kissing white boys since 2004” on the Flower Boy standout “I Ain’t Got Time!,” the debate on Tyler’s actual sexuality has been a topic of discussion by his global fanbase and the industry alike. However, whether he’s trolling to challenge the epidemic of homosexuality in Hip-Hop or he’s actually somewhere on the spectrum, the truth is that he’s one of the biggest advocates for LGBTQ representation in rap and his support doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon based off his new WOLF HALEY-directed (aka himself) music video. The cinematography overall is rooted in a ’60s-style aesthetic, from the retro ‘fits and dream-like filter to Tyler’s Twiggy-inspired blonde wig. From the artsy vibes to the inclusive narrative, we say he nailed it with this one.

Watch the new music video for “A BOY IS A GUN*” by Tyler, The Creator above, and stream IGOR right now on all streaming platforms.