Even though WWD just confirmed that Demna Gvasalia is stepping down from his position at Vetements, the eclectic Georgian designer made sure to end his tenure on a memorable note with a new FW19 collection filled with wild pieces like this “Upside-Down” Down Jacket.

Originally seen during the brand’s Fall/Winter 2019 Paris Fashion Week runway show back in January, the jacket is finally hitting retailers overseas and here in the States. The design scheme is a reversed take on classic puffer jackets, arriving with perfect timing to coincide with the 2019 fall season beginning in a few days. On the bottom — err, top? — a “Parental Advisory Explicit Content” motif is included with an upside-down placement to emphasize the theme even further, and Vetements’ standard oversized fit is present as well for one final eye-grabbing detail. Outwear is one of the key items that we’ve seen the fashion world get experimental with in recent times, so we’ve got to give props to the Gvasalia brothers on this one. However, whether or not the steep price is warranted for such an interesting fashion statement is still up for debate. We’ll let you all be the judge of that!

The new Vetements “Upside-Down” Down Jacket is available now for $3,050 USD at select retailers like LUISAVIAROMA. Get a better look below, and let us know if you’d cop or not by sounding off over on our Facebook and Twitter:

Images: LUISAVIAROMA