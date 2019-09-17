Cardi B hopped on Instagram live to let Bardi Gang know the plans for the rest of the year.

“My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album,” Cardi said. “And right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she already has three songs to follow-up her Grammy-award winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy. But she said she’s “not sure about one of them.” But one thing she does know for sure is once her tour is done she wants to go half on another baby.

Even though she didn’t go through with her plan to drop a project in the Fall, the Bronx native has been busy lately.

First things first, she be home with her kid (momiana). Secondly, she is securing the bags doing a bunch of shows and recently starred in Hustlers.