Nike played a wild card when they decided to join forces with the exiled quarterback, Colin Kaepernick. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter stated the unimaginable: The ad won an Emmy.

The sportswear giant’s controversial “Dream Crazy” ad featuring Kap won for outstanding commercial at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

The two-minute video made its debut on Thursday night open of the 2018 NFL season. He’s sporting his signature afro and says “believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” When LeBron James appears on the screen, Kaepernick says, “Don’t become the best basketball player on the planet, be bigger than basketball.”

Although it’s now an Emmy-winning ad, it was met with backlash. People threatened to boycott Nike and of course, Donald Trump gave his two cents when it was released.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” he tweeted. “I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!”

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Too bad everyone wasn’t happy about the Nike x Kaepernick partnership because the manufacturer market value jumped $3 billion as a result.

On the other hand, Colin still isn’t signed to a team.