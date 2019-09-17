Director James Gunn has revealed what appears to be the full cast for the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad. It’s quite a long list of names, which perhaps signals that some of the characters will be canon fodder when they go on dangerous missions. As Gunn said in his tweet, “Don’t get too attached.”

There’s a considerable number of new names to the franchise, most of whom have been at least floated in the press over the last several months.

There’s Idris Elba playing an unnamed new character, Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Michael Rooker (reportedly playing King Shark), Nathan Fillion (Firefly), WWE star John Cena, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, and reportedly just doing a cameo), David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, and reportedly playing Polka-Dot Man), and newcomer Daniela Melchior (reportedly as Ratcatcher).

Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney will all reprise their roles from 2016’s widely panned Suicide Squad, which was written and directed by David Ayer.

Despite some returning characters, producer Peter Safran has said the film, which is also written by Gunn, “is a total reboot” and not a sequel. “It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot,” he said.

The Suicide Squad will be released Aug. 6, 2021.