Donald Trump “Who Do You Like More: The Country or The Hispanics?”

The Donald has placed his presidential foot in his mouth again…

Last week his “African-American,” Gregory Cheadle jumped ship because he believed he was being used as a pawn in race politics by the Trump administration. This week, he got himself his very own hispanic in Steve Cortes.

While campaigning in New Mexico, on Monday evening 45 tried desperately to connect with Latinx people during a rally. He severely needs the boost because according to a Washington Post poll. This month, the president’s approval rating in that community is extremely low, bottoming at a measly 25%.

Hoping to cozy up with his constituyentes, he pandered throughout his opening with a very weird “Yesterday marked the beginning of the Hispanic Heritage Month—who’s Hispanic here?” The crowd was filled with brown faces.

But what made it muy estrambótico was when he introduced a member of his Hispanic Advisory Council, Steve Cortes.

He confidently starts to describe him in his introduction. “He happens to be Hispanic, but I’ve never quite figured it out, because he looks more like a WASP than I do,” Trump said. “But I tell you what, there is nobody that loves his country more or is Hispanic more than Steve Cortes.”

Then he says…

“Nobody loves the Hispanics more. Who do you like more, the country or the Hispanics?” Trump continued. “He says the country. I don’t know. I may have to go for the Hispanics, to be honest with you. We’ve got a lot of Hispanics. We love our Hispanics. Get out and vote.”

Whole he did say lots… he only mentioned his Cubans and Venezuelans… noticeably missing were his friends in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Guyana and the Dominican Republic. Go figure.