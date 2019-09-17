If there is a classic show or film out there, it is bound to remade. Set it Off, which starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise is in remake development stages with Issa Rae serving as the producer and may also star.

Variety confirms the Set it Off re-imagining will have Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster as scriptwriters. Montrel McKay from Issa Rae Productions will produce the film alongside of Rae. The film will be in partnership with New Line Cinema.

The original was directed by F. Gary Gray and made $41 million on a $9 million budget. The film was about four friends who robbed banks across Los Angeles, due to the knowledge of Fox’s character who was a bank teller.

In 2020, Rae is set to star in The Photograph, which releases on Valentine’s Day and The Lovebirds due on April 3. A week ago, Issa Rae shared the cast of her hit show Insecure returned to set for season four.