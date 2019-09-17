It has been a successful weekend for the Chicago native, Kanye West, appearing in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 15 for a pop-up Sunday Service at New Birth Church.

He has confirmed that his upcoming album, Jesus Is King, will be released on Friday, September 27. There were over 600 attendees at the church witnessing the Sunday Service that Kanye West brought who including Tiny, T.I., 2 Chainz, Odell Beckham, Chris Tucker and more.

Kanye has now officially mentioned #JesusIsKing!! “It’s out September 27th…” pic.twitter.com/5OgDoZMbVa — Photos Of Kimye 🐐👑 (@PhotosOfKanye) September 16, 2019

The news of the album first came from Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, who dropped a tracklist and the date online. The release seems to be the first of a new stream of G.O.O.D. Music releases.