KFC Wants to Serve You a Chicken Sandwich with Donuts as the Bun

While the Popeyes sandwich is on hiatus, KFC is looking to slide in to try and steal your chicken loving hearts away. Months after the chicken giant put Cheetos on a sandwich, they will slide a chicken patty between two glazed donuts.

We kid you not.

The image of the probably very tasty heart attack waiting to happen has “Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts” stamped in the corner. If that’s not enough to get your tastebuds dancing, Colonel Sanders stamped “Served Hot!” on there just so you know the glaze is dripping all on your chicken.

Check it out below and let us know if you think this is a hit for your tastebuds.