Master P is making ’em say uhh with his new business venture.

Percy Miller added Big Poppa Burgers in his hometown, New Orleans, to his growing business empire. The restaurant made a cameo in his I Got the Hook Up 2 movie.

“I started out in the music business, but my longevity is about creating brands and businesses, and you utilize your power to promote all your brands,” Miller told Nola.com. “You only can do that if you own something. This is about having a family restaurant and putting that business in the community where you come from.”

Master P is a hood legend. He started his career as a rapper and started the legendary No Limit Records. He also played basketball professionally, and currently owns a league. His resume goes on and on.

Big Poppa Burgers is located in the West Bank at 3300 Fourth St. in Harvey, Louisiana. Check out the website for more info.