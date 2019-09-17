A Megan Thee Stallion and Pimp C collaboration may be seeing the light of day soon.

Following the announcement H-Town Hottie’s Roc Nation management deal, the late rapper’s widow, Chinara Butler, congratulated Meg and said she had unreleased verses with her name on it.

“#Fbf best news I have heard all week in my #boosiebadazz daughter voice I Told Y’all Niggas last year! Lol I know I star when I see one #Congratulations to my #TrillGodDaughter @theestallion now you you have everything you need with @rocnation as Management #Loveit,” Chinara wrote with a repost of a video Megan had posted in December of 2018 when they first met. “And I’m hold on to a couple of Unreleased verses of #PimpC just for you!!!! Get’em #TinaSnow #HotGirlOfTheYear!!!! #Yessssss #texasgirls #TrillQueenTalk #megantheestallion #LongLiveThePimp.”

Megan has professed her love for Pimp C in the past and even has an alter ego, Tina Snow, who is inspired by his “Tony Snow” alias.

Two years ago there were rumors of the entire UGK catalog being destroyed in Hurricane Harvey. A rep for Butler denied the claims and said the archives are in “secured locations.”