Rihanna has come to an agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, according to Variety.

The new deal will place Rihanna back in partnership with her longtime publisher, Jon Platt, who took over Sony Music s the chairman and CEO earlier in 2019.

The move stokes the fire on rumors of new music from Rihanna, with reports stating he has worked on both an R&B/Pop and dancehall efforts.

“I’m proud to have known Rihanna since the beginning of her career,” Platt said. “Music, fashion, philanthropy and a heart of gold have solidified Rihanna’s position as one of the biggest icons in the world. It is an honor to be reunited with her at Sony/ATV.”

As far as a music release from Rihanna, rumors circulated last week pointing to December, however, on a red carpet, Rihanna told a reporter that the album is not done when speaking about a potential Super Bowl performance.