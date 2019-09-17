Netflix announced that they have acquired the rights to the Emmy-award winning sitcom, Seinfeld. The show will be coming to the streaming service in 2021.

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

When Hulu’s deal with Sony Pictures Television is over in 2021, Seinfeld will come over to Netflix and be the go-to platform for fans to enjoy the show for at least five years.

Deadline reports that this is the first time all episodes of the series is available nationwide and it can be viewed in 4K.

This move definitely makes sense considering that Jerry Seinfeld’s series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, moved from Crackle to Netflix last year.

Jason Alexander was approached by TMZ in August and was asked about his thoughts on the show’s 30th anniversary and the then-streaming negotiations and he basically said it was none of his business. “I can’t believe it’s still out there making people happy, so as long as people can get to it, power to ’em,” he said at the time.