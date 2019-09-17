It’s been a rough first two weeks in the NFL for quarterbacks. The latest franchise quarterback to see his season end is Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers are 0-2 this season and with Mason Rudolph as their quarterback, there isn’t much hope that they will be able to make the playoffs this season. Fans are already starting to throw in the towel, while some are still trying to be as optimistic as possible. Longtime Steelers’ fan Snoop Dog took to social media to state a valid claim to save the Steelers season.

Kaep hasn’t played in an NFL game since being allegedly blackballed by the league following his kneeling protests during the National Anthem while playing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Kaepernick eventually filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners in 2017, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league. In February 2019, the 31-year-old athlete withdrew the grievance after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL.

The Steelers aren’t the only team in need of a backup quarterback. Both the Jets and the Saints could use someone to hold down their offense before their respected seasons are completely lost.

Will Kaepernick receive a call from any of these franchises? We will have to wait and see.