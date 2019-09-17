The Chi has found a new showrunner for the third season on Showtime. Writer Justin Hillian will takeover from Ayanna Floyd Davis, who states she was impacted by the conduct of ousted actor Jason Mitchell.

Additional changes for the show include the hires of La La Anthony, Luke James, and Lil Rel Howery in recurring roles. Birgundi Baker, who plays Keisha on the series, has been promoted to a series regular.

Welcome to #TheChi @WhoIsLukeJames, @lala, and @LilRel4! 🙌 The ☕:

Luke James ➡ Jake’s estranged older brother Victor “Trig” Taylor

La La Anthony ➡ savvy businesswoman Dominique “Dom” Morris

Lil Rel Howery ➡ Zeke Remnick, the owner of Sony’s building pic.twitter.com/HbxQeAXphb — The Chi on Showtime (@SHOTheChi) September 16, 2019

Variety details the hire after Davis and The Chi co-star Tiffany Boone revealed harassment from Mitchell, which led to his firing. He would also be fired from another production at Netflix.

“When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” Floyd Davis said. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level.”

The Chi is created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and also executive produced by Common. The show details the life of citizens on the Southside of Chicago linked by various events, some unfortunate, and how the events shape their lives.