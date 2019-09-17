The Wendy Williams Show will remain on the air for a while longer as Fox has renewed the show for two years, through the 2021-22 season.

According to Variety, the new extension for Wendy Williams will extend her run to 13 years.

“I’m so excited to launch our 11th year by letting the world know I will continue to do what I love to do so much – and for a very long time,” said Williams. “I want to tell Fox and all of our stations today how much their support and confidence means to me. They should know we will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television. I heart you for watching.”

2019 for the series was rocky after a leave of absence for health reasons, which brought in a variety of hosts ranging from Nick Cannon to Keke Palmer to Rickey Smiley.

“Wendy is family to us, and post-AM news, her program jumpstarts the day in our markets. Plus, she’s got enough wigs to make sure the show never gets stale,” said Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations.