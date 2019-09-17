Wale is gearing up for the fall, announcing that his new album will arrive on October 11.

The album will be titled Wow…That’s Crazy, promoted by a trailer that takes Wale to a therapy chair for a comedic session.

The trailer co-stars Tetona Jackson who pokes at Wale’s issues, specifically with his record label.

The album is lead by the single “On Chill,” which partners Wale with past collaborator Jeremih. You can check out the trailer below.