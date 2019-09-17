A few arrests ago, R. Kelly was freed on a $100,000 bond by a Chicago-area woman named Valencia Love. She is now wanting to get the money back after the singer was indicted.

The arrest the bond was posted for charged Kells with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse. She was criticized online and businesses that she owned were attacked on Yelp by Kelly protestors. Tuesday, a judge ruled that she will not receive her money back immediately, with the possibility of not at all the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Love owns a few businesses in the Chicago area including Lord and Child Christian Day Care Center and Love on the Blu cafe. She was stated to be a friend of the troubled singer. She also said he was a “gentleman” in their interactions.

“I wasn’t there, you wasn’t there. Give him the chance and allow him to prove his innocence,” Love told Tia Ewing of Fox Chicago at the time.

