Alicia Keys is officially back!

The 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer returns to give us new music after three long years since her last project, Here. This time around, she’s got Miguel along for the ride to present a new music video — err, “visual sonic installation” in her words! — that talks about the truest emotion in all of R&B music: love.

The new single, affectionally-titled “Show Me Love,” is beautiful both on the eye and on the ear, wrapping us in a slow-moving narrative that tells four separate but connected stories about how we channel love in our lives. Representing for “self-love” is Michael B. Jordan, one of the few A-list stars to make a cameo in the Cara Stricker-directed video. Then you have Guardians of the Galaxy heroine Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana standing in as the representation of love within a relationship. Keys and Miguel share a scene for the example of love for creating art, as the two musicians have proven time and time again over the years that they are serious about their craft. The fourth, final and probably most important way love is expressed is the collective between all three narratives as “spiritual love.” It’s a beautiful sight to see, highlighted by Raphael Saadiq’s always-amazing production, and the overall result makes us extremely excited for what Alicia has in store for us in this era of her career.

Watch the video for Alicia Keys’ new single & visual sonic experience with Miguel titled “Show Me Love” above, and we’ll keep you all in the loop on any new music news from one of our favorite HERSource heroines.