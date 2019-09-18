Dave East was beating the p*ssy up.

All jokes aside. He was was in the middle of a threesome with two women when things took a violent turn. The Harlem rapper claims one of the women involved was upset that he wasn’t showing her enough attention and began tossing bottles and two of them made contact, leaving cuts on his arm and leg.

On the other hand, the woman has another version claiming Dave started throwing punches and one struck her arm. When she called the cops she didn’t mention anything about throwing bottles but somehow he was injured.

One witness includes a third woman who walked in during the argument and claimed the rapper was the aggressor. However, Dave’s friend said he only saw bottles flying. In an apparent, he/she said situation, authorities just cited both parties for misdemeanor battery but no one was arrested

Dave East’s attorney, Stacey Richman, says her client didn’t assault anyone and didn’t respond to the woman with violence even after she threw a soap dispenser at him.