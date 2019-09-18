Fat Joe came close to doing the impossible.

Joey Crack paid a visit to the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club. During the interview, the veteran rapper took the time to promote his upcoming album, tell stories about his prison stint with Big Pun and ending 50 Cent and Ja Rule beef.

Now the latter will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows. Fat Joe was once one of 50 Cent’s enemies, but one of Ja Rule’s good friends. Rule and Crack collaborated on “New York.”

The Cool & Dre track was initially for Fat Joe, but he turned it down. After the beat landed in the hands of Ja Rule and Irv Gotti, the final cut of the song featured Fat Joe and Jadakiss. In his verse, Ja Rule took shots at long time rival 50 Cent. 50 then responded in his song “Piggy Bank” and attacked both Fat Joe and Jadakiss saying,

“Got a hundred guns a hundred clips, why I don’t hear no shots?

That fat nigga thought “Lean Back” was “In Da Club”

My shit sold 11 mill, his shit was a dud

Jada don’t fuck with me if you want to eat

‘Cause I’ll do your little ass like Jay did Mobb Deep

Yea homie, in New York niggas like your vocals

But that’s only New York dog, your ass is local”

Joe wanted to bring the two New York rappers out to a concert. His attempt was destroyed after proposing it to Irv Gotti and Ja Rule. They fervently dismissed the idea.

Although Fat Joe has made amends with Fifty, he admitted that beefing with the G-Unit honcho is not the best move if you don’t have tough skin. Peep the full interview below.