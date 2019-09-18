Jacquees is gearing up to drop some heat on Friday.

The Cash Money crooner has teamed up with two of the biggest ATLiens in Hip-Hop for his next single. Jacquees has continued to promote his upcoming album, Round 2 over the past couple of months. The 4275 follow with likely feature the tracks he has dropped in 2019 such as “Who’s,” “Hot for Me” and “My Peace.” “Hot for Me” features Young Thug protégés Lil Keed and his younger brother Lil Got It, while “My Peace” features Quality Control’s, Lil Baby.

Jacquees keeps it in the ATL family with his upcoming single, “Verify,” which features Young Thug and Gunna. His most recent post is a 25-second snippet of the song’s instrumental.

Thugger is coming off the momentum of his latest album, So Much Fun. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts. His “Hot” collaboration with Gunna has been one of the most outstanding tracks on the project. The song remains in the top 10 of the most played songs globally as well in the USA on Apple Music. Now the two have linked up with Jacquees to bring the hit-making formula to “Verify.” The track will mark the second collaboration between the “You” singer and Thugger. On the other hand, it will be the first collaboration for Jacquees and Gunna.

Jacquees has stayed consistent with his self-proclaimed King of R&B title. The singer stirred up social media after making the bold statement late last year. The title remains in his bio and it does not look like that will change anytime soon.