Dame Dash reportedly invested nearly $2 million dollars for Lee Daniels to produce a biopic based on Richard Pryor’s life but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned.

The Roc-a-Fella records CEO was looking forward to learn the details of the project’s development and get his money back but that never happened.

The Blast reports Daniels was ordered to pay Dame $1,782,500 in total from November 2018 to January 2021. Additionally, Dash isn’t allowed to talk about the producer negatively in public and has to delete all shady posts from social media, including the viral post of him confronting Daniels for his money.

Richard Pryor is definitely deserving of the biopic treatment and it has been rumored to be in works for years.

There were talks of Nick Cannon or Mike Epps portraying the late comedian, and somehow JAY-Z has a hand in production.

But who knows if the flick will actually see the light of day.