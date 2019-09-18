For those that slept on the “Ivory Snake” AF1 that dropped not too long ago, or the Foamposite One “Snakeskin” that dropped in April, ooooooor the AJ 11 Low “Navy Snakeskin” that also arrived during the spring 2019 season, Nike is giving you yet another chance to get on your reptilian wave with a “Python” iteration of the Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage silhouette.

Similar to the aforementioned Air Force One, the base colorway of this shoe is kept white so that the snake print predominately stands out. The results are pretty luxe to say the least, with the scaly pattern appearing on the Swoosh and heel collar. Exposed seams on the inner tongue adds a pop of yellow via the insulation, meanwhile the insoles incorporate a brown hue similar to the snakeskin print. A final pop of color comes by way of infrared Swoosh logos seen on the tongue and insole, overall adding a premium update to a classic from the vault.

Pick up the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage “Python” online and at select retailers in the near future. More pics below: