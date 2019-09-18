‘Save By The Bell’ Reboot to Debut on NBCUniversal New “Peacock” Streaming Service

Calling all ’80s and ’90s babies: Saved by the Bell is coming back.

The reboot will be coming to NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service called Peacock, and Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will be returning as cast members. As reported by TheWrap, this reboot will be written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield, with original Saved by the Bell’s Peter Engel also serving as executive producer.

The new Saved by the Bell series’ logline is as follows:

“When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

While Mark-Paul Gosselaar has not been confirmed to return as of yet as Zack Morris, it appears this will actually be more of a sequel series than a traditional reboot that will follow up on the original show that aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

Peacock will also be the exclusive home to stream The Office, which is leaving Netflix in 2021, along with a myriad of movies from the Universal Pictures and Focus Features library, including Back to the Future, Shrek, and the Jason Bourne franchise.

While no pricing information has been revealed, Peacock will launch as both an advertising and subscription-supported service.