The Eli Manning era in New York appears to be over.

On Tuesday, Giants head coach, Pat Shurmur, announced that Daniel Jones has been named the team’s starting quarterback. Although fans got their first taste of Jones during the season opener, it was Manning that led the Giants to their 0-2 record, which prompted Shurmur to make the change in hopes of determining whether or not Jones can become New York’s next franchise quarterback.

“Eli and I spoke this morning. I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter,” Shurmur said. “Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

“We’re 0-2 and we’re looking for answers,” Eli said when asked about the quarterback change. “I get it. You draft a guy early and you’re not winning games things are going to come up. I just got to keep working and do whatever my job is.”

The Giants have been one of the multiple teams in the NFL refusing to start a young quarterback despite the team struggling. The Redskins are squatting on Dwayne Haskins for Case Keenum and the Dolphins, currently uncorking every possible asset, don’t seem interested in finding out what they have with Josh Rosen.

Manning’s glory days are long gone. Yes, he is a 2x Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but that was over eight years ago.