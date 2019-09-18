If there’s one person that has a strong sense of pride for his hometown sports teams, it’s without a doubt legendary film director Spike Lee. His latest act of New York athletics pride comes in the form of a new cap collaboration with New Era that pays tribute to all 27 the New York Yankees’ World Series Championship titles.

The 59FIFTY stands in as the star of this “Spike Lee Joint designed for New Era,” as it’s literally spelled out on the sweatband of each hat option. All seven caps reflect back on each win in a different-yet-dope way, utilizing either embroidered baseball bat or baseball glove motifs. Not only are all 27 years where the Yankees won included in the design, but the classic MLB color scheme of red, white and in one instance gold remains constant throughout as well. A few of these have a more subdued design while other options are more gaudy, but each one should be an instant cop for fans of Uncle Spike, the NY Yankees franchise, the game of baseball in general or the casual swagged-out New Yorker alike.

Get your hands on any of the seven caps in Spike Lee’s New York Yankees Championship Collection alongside New Era right now. Price points for each hat change depending on the design, ranging from $42.99 – $51.99 USD, and all are available either at select headwear retailers or NewEraCap.com. Get a better look below: