Tekashi 6ix9ine Takes the Stand in Court, Details Inner Workings of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods

What a wild day in court for Tekashi 6ix9ine, legally known as Daniel Hernandez. The “Gunmo” rapper took the stand Tuesday afternoon and told it all, every detail of his career and the workings of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

According to Complex, 6ix9ine’s testimony was to help the government’s case against gang member Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

6ix9ine appeared in front of a packed Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Manhattan, dressed in blue prison jumpsuits with his hair braided and questioned by attorney Michael Longyear.

While on the stand, Hernandez revealed that he began to assist federal authorities just one day after his November 18, 2018 arrest.

During his time on the stand 6ix9ine detailed the inner workings of the gang, beef with Trippie Redd while also stating he was a member of a gang, what was the meaning of certain gang terms and more.

Tekashi revealed that he never was properly inducted in a gang, which meant slicing someone’s face to become a member, instead was there to fund the gang. One of the alarming statements he revealed was only collecting $2,000 from multiple tours overseas.

“I knew I had a formula,” 6ix9ine said. “I knew the formula was to repeat the gang image, promote it. That’s what people like.”

Tweets detailing Tekashi’s testimony from the first day are available below. The full thread is available here courtesy of Inner City Press.

Q: Mr Hernandez, where were you born?

Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Q: how far did you go in school?

Like tenth grade.

When did you start living in federal custody? When did you start cooperating?

“The next day. The day after we were taken down.” — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Q: were you a member of a gang?

Yes. The Nine Trey Bloods.

Q: what sort of things did 9 Trey do?

Robberies, assaults, drugs…

Q: do you recognize anyone in court?

A: Anthony Ellison has a gray suit on. Mack has a brown suit on. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Toured in Bratislava, Slovakia; Moscow…

For all those shows I made about $2 thousand profit. I did it just for the experience. It changed in Sept 2017. Filmed a music video in #BedStuy, 370 Madison.

Gov’t exhibit 202 [Inner City Press has requested all exhibits] — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Government played a song, LOUD. Now they are parsing the video, #6ix9ine pointing out all the guns in it, linking one to Shotti.

“Is that a real gun?”

“Yes.” — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Trippie Redd was part of Five Nine Brims, Hernandez testifies.

“Did there come a time that Gummo was released on the Internet?”

Yes, it went viral. “Meaning, people shared it.”

“I just put it up on YouTube and said, whatever happens, happens.” — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019