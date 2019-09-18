The late Whitney Houston is coming to a city near you next year.

We previously reported that the singer’s estate was gearing up to produce a hologram tour. It looks like they’ve got everything in order because Tuesday evening they announced the UK leg of the Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour dates.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” said Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and CEO of her estate. “Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram.”

There will also be back up dancers, singers, and a live ban to accompany a hologram Whitney Houston on stage.

The tour kicks off in January in Mexico and is set to run until April. More dates are going to be announced soon.

January 23 – February 9, 2020 – Mexico

February 27, 2020 – M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena – Liverpool, England

February 28, 2020 – Apollo – Manchester, England

February 29, 2020 – First Direct Arena – Leeds, England

March 1, 2020 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, Scotland

March 2, 2020 – P&J Arena – Aberdeen, Scotland

March 3, 2020 – Bord Gais Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

March 4, 2020 – Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, England

March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre – Bournemouth, England

March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena – Cardiff, Wales

March 7, 2020 – Brighton Centre – Brighton, England

March 9, 2020 – Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham, England

March 10, 2020 – Hammersmith Apollo – London, England

March 12, 2020 – Bozar – Brussels, Belgium

March 13, 2020 – AFAS Live- Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 14, 2020 – Capitole – Ghent, Belgium

March 19, 2020 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, Switzerland

March 20, 2020 – Admirals Palast – Berlin, Germany

March 22, 2020 – Stadhalle F – Vienna, Austria

March 23, 2020 – Inchebo Expo Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia

March 25, 2020 – Forum Black Box – Copenhagen, Denmark

March 26, 2020 – Folketeatret – Olso, Norway

March 28, 2020 – Cirkus -Stockholm, Sweden

March 30, 2020 – BKZ Oktyabrisky – St Petersburg, Russia

March 31, 2020 – Kremlin Concert Hall – Moscow, Russia

April 2, 2020 – Palace Ukraine – Kiev, Ukraine

April 3, 2020 – Palace of the Republic – Minsk, Belarus