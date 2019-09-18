The late Whitney Houston is coming to a city near you next year.

We previously reported that the singer’s estate was gearing up to produce a hologram tour. It looks like they’ve got everything in order because Tuesday evening they announced the UK leg of the Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour dates.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” said Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and CEO of her estate. “Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram.”

There will also be back up dancers, singers, and a live ban to accompany a hologram Whitney Houston on stage.

The tour kicks off in January in Mexico and is set to run until April. More dates are going to be announced soon.

January 23 – February 9, 2020 – Mexico
February 27, 2020 – M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena – Liverpool, England
February 28, 2020 – Apollo – Manchester, England
February 29, 2020 – First Direct Arena – Leeds, England
March 1, 2020 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, Scotland
March 2, 2020 – P&J Arena – Aberdeen, Scotland
March 3, 2020 – Bord Gais Theatre – Dublin, Ireland
March 4, 2020 – Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, England
March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre – Bournemouth, England
March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena – Cardiff, Wales
March 7, 2020 – Brighton Centre – Brighton, England
March 9, 2020 – Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham, England
March 10, 2020 – Hammersmith Apollo – London, England
March 12, 2020 – Bozar – Brussels, Belgium
March 13, 2020 – AFAS Live- Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 14, 2020 – Capitole – Ghent, Belgium
March 19, 2020 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, Switzerland
March 20, 2020 – Admirals Palast – Berlin, Germany
March 22, 2020 – Stadhalle F – Vienna, Austria
March 23, 2020 – Inchebo Expo Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia
March 25, 2020 – Forum Black Box – Copenhagen, Denmark
March 26, 2020 – Folketeatret – Olso, Norway
March 28, 2020 – Cirkus -Stockholm, Sweden
March 30, 2020 – BKZ Oktyabrisky – St Petersburg, Russia
March 31, 2020 – Kremlin Concert Hall – Moscow, Russia
April 2, 2020 – Palace Ukraine – Kiev, Ukraine
April 3, 2020 – Palace of the Republic – Minsk, Belarus