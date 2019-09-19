Forbes released their annual list of top paid Hip Hop acts and it has stirred up some chatter.

Kanye West historically topped the list for the first time in his career with the help of his Yeezy brand. Cardi B also made the list, coming in 13th place and Meek Mill in 15th place.

Cardi B took to Twitter to say that the outlet was “way off.” Meek Mill also chimed in tweeting, “Forbes got our bank accounts f—-d up lol …”

Forbes says, “Our numbers represent pretax income from June 2018 to June 2019 before deducting fees for agents, managers and lawyers; figures are based on data from Nielsen Music, Pollstar, Bandsintown and interviews with experts, handlers and some of the stars themselves.”

Not sure if Cardi or Meek got a chance to get interviewed but even Quality Control’s, Pee, says the numbers are all screwed up.