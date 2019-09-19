Cardi B Responds to Tekashi 69 Saying She’s a Member of the Nine Trey Bloods

Cardi B’s name was mentioned in Tekashi 69’s testimony for his federal racketeering case.

During cross-examination, the “GUMMO” rapper said that she was a member of the Nine Trey Bloods. Aljermiah Mack’s attorney asked the disgraced rapper if he modeled the Bronx rapper’s blueprint to success by including gang members in his video. He denied it.

He also testified that Jim Jones and Trippie Redd were members of the Bloods the first day he took the stand.

Bardi caught wind of the squealing and responded with a clip of KeKe Palmer’s now-viral clip of her unable to identify Dick Cheney.

A rep for the Grammy-award winning rapper told TMZ that Tekashi’s claims “is not true,” but Cardi B let it be known she doesn’t dress up in all red for nothing.

In a since-deleted tweet she responded to a Twitter user saying, “You said it yourself …Brim not Trey .I never been 9 trey or associated with them .

There’s no telling why the tweet was deleted but it’s been well-documented over the years that Cardi is either Blood or been affiliated with them for a long time.