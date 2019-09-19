People began panicking when a Delta aircraft plunged 29,000 feet for seven minutes. Oxygen masks were deployed, people began texting their loved ones, it was a terrifying scene.

The flight was flying from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale and it was midway through when it rapidly dropped from an altitude 39,000 feet to 10,000 feet.

The airline claims the plunge was caused by “cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”

The flight attendants tried their best to keep everyone calm but of course the natural human reaction is to freak out when you think you’re about to die. “Do not panic! Do not panic!”‘, the attendant said on the speaker according to passenger Harris DeWoskin.

He spoke to WFTS and recounted his near death experience. “Out of nowhere, I felt what felt like a sort of a rapid descent. We started dropping in altitude and then the oxygen masks dropped from the top of the plane. Chaos sort of ensued amongst the passengers

Thankfully they landed in Fort Lauderdale safely.