Things have been going up for DMX ever since his recent release from prison. He has been flexing his acting chops, reuniting with old collaborators/friends, and overall just been looking healthy.

X fans have been eager for his return to the booth and it looks like that’s going to happen sooner than later. All Hip Hop reports that the Yonkers rapper returned back home to Def Jam in a new deal.

His first project may be a Christmas album, DMX-Mas, and could see the light of day this year but there’s no hard confirmation on that.

DMX was released from a West Virginia prison in January of this year after he was imprisoned for tax evasion since 2018. He has been leading a positive path ever since. He has been booked and busy traveling all over the country, it looks like he’s going to be in a new movie, and he even entered Casanova’s #SoBrooklynChallenge.

Are you ready for new music from X?