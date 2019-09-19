DMX Inks New Def Jam Deal Miss2Bees September 19, 2019 Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks, Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Things have been going up for DMX ever since his recent release from prison. He has been flexing his acting chops, reuniting with old collaborators/friends, and overall just been looking healthy. X fans have been eager for his return to the booth and it looks like that’s going to happen sooner than later. All Hip Hop reports that the Yonkers rapper returned back home to Def Jam in a new deal. His first project may be a Christmas album, DMX-Mas, and could see the light of day this year but there’s no hard confirmation on that. DMX was released from a West Virginia prison in January of this year after he was imprisoned for tax evasion since 2018. He has been leading a positive path ever since. He has been booked and busy traveling all over the country, it looks like he’s going to be in a new movie, and he even entered Casanova’s #SoBrooklynChallenge. Are you ready for new music from X? View this post on Instagram MAN THIS GOTTA BE A DREAM @DMX DA GOAT CALLED ME THIS MORNING AND SAID AYO DOG PULL UP ON ME SO WE CAN DO THAT #SOBROOKLYNCHALLENGE VIDEO NOW THATS LOVE 😤 A post shared by CASANOVA (@casanova_2x) on Sep 15, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT