Kanye West is gearing up to release his Jesus Is King album but he has experienced an exponential growth this year thanks to his Yeezy brand.

According to Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip Hop Acts of 2019 list, Ye sits on top of the list for grossing a whopping $150 million this year. JAY-Z follows-up with $81 million. Drake and Diddy aren’t too far behind with $75 and $70 million respectively. Travis Scott marks the top 5 with $58 million.

This is Kanye’s first time topping the list in his career but it’s no surprise considering the popularity of his sportswear brand. In addition to his brand, him and his business savvy wife, Kim Kardashian, are a power couple.

Eminem and Pitbull both proved to be raking in some dough landing places in the top 20 list.