Martin Luther King III Says If We Come Together, Kaepernick Could Possibly Play Football Again

Martin Luther King III is another person who feels that Colin Kaepernick can return to the NFL but it will require fans to boycott the NFL games.

In a statement to TMZ, he says, “What would change it overnight is if the public decided, ‘Okay, we’re not going to watch.'”

King III also said that Kaepernick blackballed and he is one of the best quarterbacks.

“The industry did blackball him, which is not good,” MLK III says “He certainly is one of the most talented quarterbacks even today, probably.”

Earlier this year Kaepernick grievance that he filed against the NFL in October 2018 finally reached a settlement in which he was awarded an undisclosed amount of money.

Even though a resolution was reached, Kaepernick is still optimistic about returning to football.

In August Kaepernick shared that he’s “still ready” to return, as he has been keeping up with his work out plan for the last three years.