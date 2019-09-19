New “Harriet” Movie Poster Explains Her Life In a Nutshell ” Be Free Or Die”

We got the first trailer and poster this summer, and now Focus Features has released the new Harriet poster, which features the tagline “Be Free or Die.”

Cynthia Erivo stars Harriet Tubman in the movie, opening in theaters on November 1, 2019. The film’s cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, and Clarke Peters.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Award-winning director Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou) is directing a screenplay she co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard (Ali, Remember the Titans).

Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) with Martin Chase Productions, Daniela Taplin Lundber with Stay Gold Features and Gregory Allen Howard will produce.

Cynthia Erivo won the Tony Award in 2016 for Best Actress in Broadway’s The Color Purple, as well as the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Her credits also include the feature films Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale.